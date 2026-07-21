India Summons Russian Envoy After 4 Indians Killed in Attack Off Ukraine Coast

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On 21 July 2026, India summoned Russia’s Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi to register a strong protest following the deaths of four Indian seafarers in a missile attack on a merchant vessel off the coast of Ukraine. The incident occurred when the Guinea-Bissau-flagged MV Golden Leo was struck by missiles as it departed from the port of Odesa. The attack resulted in four Indian fatalities and left one Indian crew member critically injured.
According to Deccan Herald, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called in Russian Charge d’Affaires Vladimir Ladanov to express India’s deep concern over the incident. The MEA condemned the attack and reiterated that targeting commercial shipping and endangering civilian crew members is unacceptable and should be avoided.
As reported by The Hindu, the attack on the MV Golden Leo took place on 19 July 2026. The vessel, which was navigating Ukraine’s maritime corridor, had 17 crew members, including five Indian nationals. The MEA’s statement emphasised that such attacks undermine the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce.
India’s official statement, as highlighted in official communication, conveyed grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation of the missile strike. The Russian envoy was asked to communicate India’s strong concerns to Moscow, stressing that the loss of innocent civilian lives is unacceptable.
The vessel was reportedly struck by three Russian cruise missiles while exiting Ukraine’s maritime corridor with a shipment of grain. Details confirmed that the attack killed four Indian crew members and left one critically injured, with the Indian diplomatic mission in Ukraine providing assistance to those affected.
“India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated.
Further information revealed the identities of the deceased, including a seafarer from Kerala who had recently become engaged and was set to marry in two months. The vessel was operated by a Mumbai-based shipping company, and efforts were underway to repatriate the bodies of the deceased crew members.
Coverage indicated that this is the first instance of Indian seafarers being killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The MEA has previously condemned attacks on commercial vessels and called for the protection of civilian maritime personnel in conflict zones.
Analysis showed that India’s response reflects a broader diplomatic strategy to safeguard its nationals and maintain maritime security amid ongoing international conflicts. The incident has prompted renewed calls for adherence to international norms regarding the safety of commercial shipping.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.