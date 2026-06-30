'We'll Cut Off Hands That...': Pakistan Minister Threatens India Over Indus

advertisement
Pakistan’s climate change minister Musadik Malik has issued a public warning to India regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries. Malik’s remarks follow a period of heightened strain after India suspended the decades-old treaty in April 2025, citing security concerns and ongoing disputes.
According to Hindustan Times, Musadik Malik stated at a press conference that Pakistan would “cut off those hands” attempting to control the Indus water. He alleged that the Indian prime minister was seeking to restrict water flow into Pakistan, referencing statements attributed to Indian leadership about not allowing water to reach Pakistan.
Several Pakistani news outlets circulated video clips of Malik’s comments, which also appeared on social media platforms as coverage revealed. The authenticity of these videos has not been independently verified by Indian media, but the statements have been widely reported in the region.
Malik’s warning comes shortly after Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif threatened potential military action if Pakistan’s national security, including water security, was perceived to be under threat. Asif had previously stated that Pakistan would “go to war” if India acted to stop the water supply, referencing the Indus Waters Treaty’s suspension and linking it to broader security concerns.
“There is a tap being controlled by the prime minister of a neighbouring country. He says he will not let even a drop of water flow into Pakistan,” Malik claimed, according to reports.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs responded to these statements by rejecting the allegations and characterising them as attempts to divert attention from Pakistan’s internal issues. The ministry reiterated that the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty would remain in effect until Pakistan takes “credible, concrete action” to dismantle cross-border terror infrastructure as official statements indicated.
The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, allocates 80 percent of the Indus basin’s water to Pakistan for agricultural use. India’s decision to suspend the treaty followed the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people and led to a significant deterioration in bilateral relations as reporting indicated.
Pakistan’s leadership has maintained that any further attempts to restrict water flow would be met with strong resistance, including the possibility of military escalation. Meanwhile, India has maintained its stance on the suspension, citing national security and the need for Pakistan to address terrorism concerns at the conclusion of recent briefings.
“Such remarks are desperate attempts by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and divert attention away from its human rights abuses. We categorically reject these fabricated claims with the contempt they deserve,” said India’s external affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.