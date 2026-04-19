Two Indian Oil Tankers Come Under Fire as Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz Again

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On 18 April 2026, two Indian-flagged vessels, the Sanmar Herald and Jag Arnav, came under fire while attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz. The incident occurred amid renewed regional tensions and resulted in both ships reversing course. No injuries were reported among the crew, and the vessels did not sustain significant damage. The Indian government lodged a formal protest with Iran, summoning the Iranian ambassador in New Delhi to express deep concern over the safety of Indian maritime traffic in the area.
According to The Hindu, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps gunboats fired on a tanker near the Strait of Hormuz after Iran reversed its earlier decision to reopen the waterway. The incident prompted several India-bound ships to turn back, with only one Indian-flagged oil tanker, Desh Garima, successfully crossing the strait that day.
As reported by Financial Express, audio recordings from the Sanmar Herald captured a crew member stating, “You gave me clearance to go! My name is second on your list. You are firing now! Let me turn back!” The convoy of Indian-flagged ships was intercepted by the Iranian navy, with only one vessel managing to pass through the strait while others were forced to return.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, this marks the first time Iranian forces have fired upon Indian-flagged merchant vessels in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs summoned Iranian ambassador Mohammad Fathali, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveying India’s deep concern and urging Iran to resume safe passage for India-bound ships.
“Reiterating his concern at this serious incident of firing on merchant ships, Foreign Secretary urged the Ambassador to convey India’s views to the authorities in Iran and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated.
As noted in an article by Scroll, the Jag Arnav was reportedly fired upon by the Iranian Navy, while the Sanmar Herald, which was nearby, was not harmed. The Indian government reiterated the importance of maritime safety and called for the earliest resumption of safe passage for its vessels.
Distress call recordings from the incident revealed the confusion and urgency on board, with crew members requesting to turn back after being fired upon despite receiving prior clearance. Officials stated that no injuries or significant damage occurred, but the event underscored the heightened risks in the region.
The diplomatic response was swift following the incident, with India summoning the Iranian envoy and emphasizing the need for maritime security. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted previous Iranian facilitation of safe passage and called for continued cooperation.
Regional security concerns have intensified as tensions persist in the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian Navy has warned that any vessel approaching the chokepoint could be considered as cooperating with the enemy and may be targeted, further escalating risks for commercial shipping.
“The relationship between Iran and India is very strong and I don't know anything about this event which you mentioned and we hope that it will be okay and it will be solved. We want peace, and we hope that the other side will also follow peace so that we can have a peaceful area,” stated Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Iran’s representative in India.
Audio evidence and official statements confirmed the sequence of events, with Indian authorities maintaining that the safety of merchant shipping remains a top priority. The situation continues to be monitored as diplomatic efforts seek to de-escalate tensions and restore secure passage for vessels in the region.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.