Two Indian Oil Tankers Come Under Fire as Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz Again

On 18 April 2026, two Indian-flagged vessels, the Sanmar Herald and Jag Arnav, came under fire while attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz. The incident occurred amid renewed regional tensions and resulted in both ships reversing course. No injuries were reported among the crew, and the vessels did not sustain significant damage. The Indian government lodged a formal protest with Iran, summoning the Iranian ambassador in New Delhi to express deep concern over the safety of Indian maritime traffic in the area.