India Extends Ban on International Commercial Flights Till 'Further Orders'

India's civil aviation regulator, the DGCA, on Monday, 28 February, extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till "further orders". Image used for representation only.
(Photo: iStock)
India's civil aviation regulator, the DGCA, on Monday, 28 February, extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till "further orders".
At present, the third COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant is receding in the country.
In a notification, the DGCA extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till "further orders".
Last month, the civil aviation regulator, had extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till 28 February 2022.
In late 2021, India had announced plans to allow resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services from 15 December 2021 with certain conditions. However, the plan was postponed due to the emergence of third COVID-19 wave globally.
India had banned the operation of international flights on 23 March 2020 to contain and control the spread of COVID-19.
Flight restrictions, however, were later eased under air bubble arrangement with certain countries.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)