‘MIS-C Is Rare, but Deadly’: COVID’s Worst May Hit Kids After Recovery

11-year-old Aarav is running a high fever. He only had COVID-19 a few weeks ago. His mother worries if he's now contracted another serious illness like dengue, or perhaps typhoid.

Aarav's paediatrician diagnosis him with MIS-C, a rare inflammatory condition in children that has now come to be almost exclusively associated with COVID-19.

Mounting data shows that COVID can raise a person's risk of cardiovascular issues that can last for months after recovery.