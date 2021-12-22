Ground Water Board Monitoring Barely 16k Wells Against Proposed 50k: CAG

The report contains the observations of the Performance Audit of Ground Water Management and Regulation for the period 2013-18. Matters relating to the period subsequent to 2017-18 have also been included, wherever necessary.

The CGWB had also proposed to undertake real time ground water monitoring in various aquifers across the country through purpose-built wells equipped with digital water level recorders (DWLRs) and telemetry in convergence with the ground water component under National Hydrology Project (NHP).

But it is still being planned as of March 2020, the report said.