Karnataka's Protection of Right to Religion Bill To Be Tabled in Assembly Today

Known as the state's 'anti-conversion' bill, the Karnataka Protection of Right to Religion Bill, 2021 will be tabled in the legislative assembly on Tuesday, 21 December.

The bill, which was was granted the state cabinet's approval on Monday, 20 December, seeks to prohibit conversion from one religion to another by means that it categorises as fraudulent.

The opposition Congress has decided to oppose the bill in the Assembly.

State Congress chief DK Shivakumar spoke on the legislation on Monday and was quoted by ANI as saying: