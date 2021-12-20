Election Reforms Bill Passed by Lok Sabha Amid Protests: What Does It Propose?

Image used for representation.
The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday, 20 December, amid clamorous protest by the Opposition MPs.
After the bill was passed, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said:
Opposition members have insisted that the legislation will potentially give voting privileges to non-citizens, as Aadhaar is only a proof of residence and not citizenship.
The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 proposes that the electoral registration officers can ask for people’s Aadhaar number trying to register as voters in order to establish their identity.
The bill will also allow officers to ask for Aadhaar numbers from “persons already included in the electoral roll for the purposes of authentication of entries in the electoral roll, and to identify registration of the name of the same person in the electoral roll of more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency."
As per the current provision, only those turning 18 years of age (or higher) on or before 1 January of the year are allowed to register as voters in that year.
Further, the electoral reforms bill intends to make the voting law gender neutral for service voters. Presently, while an army man’s wife is entitled to be enrolled as a service voter, a woman army officer’s husband is not.
The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks to prevent multiple enrolments of the same individual, thereby sieving out fake voters.
Further, the provision for multiple cut-off dates for registration is expected to lead to an increased the enrolment of eligible voters.
"The bill proposes to replace the word “wife” with “spouse” to make the act (Representation of the People Act of 1951) gender-neutral. It'll also expand the limits of the election premises acquisition," said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, as per news agency ANI.
The Opposition has contended that allowing the linkage of Aadhaar card to the voter ID would enable non-Indian citizens to cast votes in the elections.
Declaring his opposition to the bill, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said in the Lok Sabha,
Meanwhile, Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, recommended for the bill to be sent to the Parliamentry Standing Committee. He remarked that the bill has a lot of legal drawbacks.
Further, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that the bill will allow the government to "profile and disenfranchise" voters.
The bill was passed by a voice vote amid vehement protests fom the Opposition.