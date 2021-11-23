Gambhir Criticises Shastri For His 'Best Team In The World' Remarks

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is not happy with Ravi Shastri's remarks in which he had termed the Virat Kohli-led side best in the world.

Shastri's remarks did not go down well with Gambhir saying, we w'n't hear this kind of statement from newly-appointed coach Rahul Dravid.

Shastri's tenure as head coach ended after India's forgetful campaign in the recently-concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup. One of the most celebrated batsmen and legendary cricketer Dravid was appointed as the head coach of Team India.

Shastri had famously compared Team India's Test series win in Australia with the 1983 World Cup title triumph.