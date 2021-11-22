Harshal Patel & R Ashwin Among India's Top Performers in New Zealand T20 Series

After the disappointment of the 2021 T20 World Cup, the Indian men’s cricket team began their preparations for the next edition of the tournament, in 2022, with a clean sweep at home against New Zealand, defeating them 3-0.

India not only saw a change in captain but also the head coach as Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid took over from Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. The squad against New Zealand wore a new look with a some new faces brought in as India looked to test out the talent and give some seniors like Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah some much needed rest.