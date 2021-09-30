Nicolas Sarkozy Jailed for 1 Yr for Illegally Financing 2012 Election Campaign

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was, on Thursday, 30 September, sentenced to one year in prison, by a court in Paris, for illegally financing his election campaign in 2012.



Sarkozy was found guilty of having spent almost twice the legal limit on his re-election bid. He had denied any involvement in the logistics of his campaign, but the court said he "continued the organization of meetings after having been warned in writing of the risk of exceeding the legal ceiling."