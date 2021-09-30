French Ex-President Sarkozy Convicted for Illegally Financing His 2012 Campaign

Nicolas Sarkozy, who served as the President of France from 2007 to 2012, was convicted by a court in Paris on Thursday, 30 September after it found him guilty of illegally financing his failed 2012 presidential re-election campaign, Reuters reported.

The prosecution said that Les Républicains, the political party led by Sarkozy in 2012, spent almost two times the amount of money that is permitted by French electoral law on his campaign and that he hired a PR agency to keep this fact a well-hidden secret.

Sarkozy has denied the allegations, claiming that he had no time to discuss "the cost of flags", and that he had "too much to do", the Reuters report added.