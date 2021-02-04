Latest News: 12,899 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.07 Cr

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
India on Thursday reported 12,899 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,07,90,183. The death toll increased by 107 to 1,54,703.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,55,025 active cases across the country, while 1,04,80,455 patients have been discharged so far.
Sensex on Thursday fell 140.79 points to 50,114.96 in the opening session, while Nifty shed 31.30 points to 14,758.65.
(Source: PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined