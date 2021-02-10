Editors’ Guild ‘Deeply Concerned’ Over ED Raids at NewsClick

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, 9 February, morning raided the Saidulajab office of NewsClick in Delhi, as well as the homes of journalists and others associated with the independent media portal.

According to a report by IANS, the searches started around 10 am. An officer outside the NewsClick office, who refused to disclose his name, informed that this was ‘just a routine check’, as per Newslaundry.

They conducted raids at the residence of NewsClick’s owner Prabir Purkayastha, and editor Pranjal, confirmed The Wire.

The ED is allegedly probing into a money laundering case for taking foreign funding from some dubious companies abroad.