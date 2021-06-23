Delta Variant Greatest Threat to US’ Efforts Against COVID: Fauci

The Delta variant has emerged as the greatest threat to the efforts of combating the coronavirus pandemic in the US, as it now accounts for more than 20 percent of cases in the country, top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said.
“As was the case with B117 – we seem to be following the pattern with the Delta variant, with a doubling time of about two weeks if you look from 8 May with 1.2, to 2.7, to 9.9, and as of a couple of days ago, 20.6 percent of the isolates are Delta,” Fauci said at a White House briefing on Tuesday, 22 June.
US President Joe Biden had earlier set a target of vaccinating 70 percent of the country's adult population with at least one dose by 4 July. However, it looks like the country may narrowly miss the target.
Currently, 65 percent of the adult population has gotten at least one shot and 56 percent are fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At current rates, the US is on track to get to about 67 percent people with at least one shot by 4 July.
“Our aspirational goal for 4 July was 70 percent of the adult population receiving at least one dose, but that is not the goal line, nor is it the endgame. The endgame is to go well beyond that, beyond 4 July, into the summer and beyond, with the ultimate goal of crushing the outbreak completely in the United States,” Fauci said.
Further, he said that the Delta variant is a growing threat and is more transmissible than the original COVID virus and Alpha variant.
“The transmissibility is unquestionably greater than the wild-type SARS-CoV-2, as well as the Alpha variant. It is associated with an increased disease severity, as reflected by hospitalisation risk, compared to Alpha. And in lab tests, (it is) associated with modest decreased neutralisation by sera from previously infected and vaccinated individuals,” Fauci noted.
“The effectiveness of the vaccines – in this case, two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech – was 88 percent effective against the Delta and 93 percent effective against the Alpha, when you're dealing with symptomatic disease.
Published: