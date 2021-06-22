21 Cases of ‘Delta Plus’ Variant Found in Maharashtra: Health Min

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday, 21 June, said that 21 cases of the ‘Delta Plus’ COVID variant have been found so far in the state.
Tope added that since 15 May, 7,500 samples have been taken, in which about 21 cases of Delta Plus have been found.
Tope further added that authorities are in the process of gathering complete information about these cases, including their travel history, whether they were vaccinated, whether they have got a re-infection or not.
On 16 June, NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul stated that the newly detected 'Delta Plus' variant is not yet classified as a Variant of Concern (VOC), adding that the way forward is to watch the potential presence of 'Delta Plus' in the country and take the appropriate public health response.
"The present status is that yes, a new variant has been found. This is as of now a Variant of Interest (VoI), not as yet classified a VoC," Paul clarified in a COVID-19 media briefing.
The variant was observed in Europe in March and has been notified and brought into public domain on 13 June, reported IANS.
(With inputs from IANS)
