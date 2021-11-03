Ahead of Diwali, Delhi's Air Quality Index Continues to Be 'Very Poor'

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Wednesday morning was cold and misty, while the sky will remain cloudy throughout the rest of the day.



The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 14 and 30 degrees Celsius.



On Tuesday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 15 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the air quality was very poor.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", then 401 And between 500 is considered "severe".