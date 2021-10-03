Managing Air Pollution: Delhi To Receive Over Rs 18 Crore From Union Govt

This year, for the first time, Delhi will be receiving more than Rs 18 crore from the Centre to address important gaps in its air pollution management, news agency PTI reported.

The funds are allotted under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), which is a national level strategy that aims to bring down the concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 10 by 20 to 30 percent (down from 2017 levels) by the end of 2024. The rest of the funding for the project will be obtained through a convergence of other schemes, an official said.