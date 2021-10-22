15,786 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India, Death Toll at 4,53,042

In the last 24 hours, India registered 15,786 fresh COVID-19 cases and 231 deaths, the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday, 22 October.

With the new fatalities, the overall death toll has increased to 4,53,042.

The recovery of 18,641 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,35,14,449. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.16 percent, the highest since March 2020.