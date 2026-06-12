Lucknow: CJP Joins Student Protest At Eco Garden Over Irregularities In Exams

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Student protests in Lucknow intensified as demonstrators gathered at Eco Garden, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. The protest follows similar demonstrations in Delhi and Pune, with organisers emphasising peaceful and constitutional methods to voice their concerns.
According to Deccan Herald, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke announced his participation in the Lucknow protest, stating that the primary demand is the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Dipke highlighted that previous protests in Delhi and Pune were conducted peacefully and reiterated the intention to maintain the same approach in Lucknow.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the CJP movement has gained national attention, with political leaders such as Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan commenting on the rise of youth-led platforms. Kalyan noted that generational shifts in political engagement are not new, but the current wave reflects a desire for change in political culture and accountability.
Coverage revealed that Dipke, upon arriving in Lucknow, addressed reporters and confirmed his commitment to peaceful protest. He stated, "We have seen peaceful protests in Delhi and Pune wherein we put forth our demands for resignation of the education minister. Tomorrow (Friday) also we are going to do just that in a peaceful and constitutional manner."
Student demonstrators have cited alleged irregularities in examination processes as the main reason for their mobilisation. Reporting indicated that the CJP’s campaign includes an "exam manifesto" calling for compensation to students in the event of question paper leaks and further action if the minister does not resign.
Dipke also addressed concerns regarding protest permissions, stating that he would approach local authorities to seek approval for the demonstration. Analysis showed that the campaign is set to expand to other cities, including Jaipur, Amritsar, and Bengaluru, with a planned march to Delhi if demands remain unmet.
"We are not doing anything wrong. We just want to put forth our views in a democracy," Dipke said, emphasising the peaceful nature of the protests.
In addition to the Lucknow protest, the CJP’s activities have sparked broader discussions about youth participation in politics. Further details emerged as Pawan Kalyan described the movement as a reflection of young people’s aspirations for a different style of politics, noting that such platforms signal changing expectations rather than isolated trends.
The CJP’s ongoing campaign has also included public statements urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritise the interests of students over retaining the current education minister. Details emerged that if the minister does not step down, protesters plan to stage a demonstration in Delhi on 20 June.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi must decide whether one crore students or one incompetent minister is more important," Dipke stated, outlining the campaign’s stance.
At the Lucknow protest site, students reiterated their demands for examination reforms and accountability. Additional insights highlighted that the movement’s momentum is being closely watched by political observers, with further actions anticipated if demands are not addressed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.