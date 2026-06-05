As CJP Heads To Jantar Mantar, Four Hard Questions It May Have to Address

On funding: When reporters asked how the movement was being financed, chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the press conference banner had cost Rs 200 and invited those present to contribute Re 1 each.

The response drew laughter. It did not constitute an answer.

On social media, unverified, viral claims about foreign funding are already doing the rounds. At the presser, Das said, and rightly so, that any public movement that threatens status quo, is quickly branded as a "deep state conspiracy".

We saw this play out during the protests against farm laws and the citizenship amendment act.

On political links: It is public knowledge that CJP founder and spokesperson Ranka have worked with the Aam Aadmi Party in the past. Dipke denied any current links with the party.

At the June 3 press conference, spokesperson Ranka characterised questions about AAP links as a pattern of the "ruling party's ecosystem" labelling critics as "anti-national" or "Pakistani".

Later, when asked if and when Ranka quit the party, he said that he was never an "official" member in the first place.

On ideology: The CJP's official slogan is "Voice of the Lazy and Unemployed."

Their stated mission is: "Build a party for a generation raised on promises, notifications, and low battery warnings. A generation that is overqualified, frustrated, angry at what's broken, and financially confused. That's it. That's the mission. The rest is satire."

At the presser, when questioned about ideology, the CJP stated that they will "abide" by the Indian constitution. When specifically questioned on the position on reservations, issues concerning rights of minority students, and student activists languishing in jail under anti terror laws, they said that position on these issues is yet to be ironed.

On gender: The CJP's spokesperson roster and visible leadership are entirely male. Speaking to the media, Dipke said women had been offered roles but preferred not to be at the forefront due to online attacks and threats. This is a known and real problem for women in Indian public life.