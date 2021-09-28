Centre to Borrow Rs 5.03 Lakh Cr in Second Half of FY22

Image used for representation.
The Central government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has finalised its borrowing programme for the second half (H2) of FY 2021-22.
Out of gross market borrowing of Rs 12.05 lakh crore projected for FY22 in the Union Budget, Rs 7.24 lakh crore (60 percent) was planned to be borrowed in first half (H1). The effective borrowing in H1 of FY 2021-22 was, however, Rs 7.02 lakh crore.
The government now plans to borrow the balance Rs 5.03 lakh crore in the second half year (H2) of FY 2021-22. The H2 FY 2021-22 projection also factors requirements for release of balance amount to states on account of back-to-back loan facility in-lieu of GST compensation during the year.
The share of borrowing under different maturities will be: 2 years - 4 percent, 5 years - 11.9 percent, 10 years - 28.4 percent, 14 year - 17.9 percent, 30 years - 13.9 percent, and 40 years - 15.1 percent. Borrowing under Floating Rate Bonds will be 8.8 percent.
The government will issue another Floating Rate Bond of 7-8 years, in addition to 13-year. Both will be issued on an alternate basis.
Government will continue to carry out switching of securities to smoothen redemptions in coming years.
Weekly borrowing under Treasury Bills in Quarter 3 of FY 2021-22 is expected to be Rs 20,000 crore with net borrowing of (-) Rs 1.04 lakh crore during the quarter. There will be issuance of Rs 10,000 crore under 91 DTBs, Rs 3,000 crore under 182 DTBs, and Rs 7,000 crore under 364 DTBs during the quarter.
To take care of temporary mismatches in government accounts, the RBI has fixed the Ways and Mean Advance (WMA) limit for H2 at Rs 50,000 crore.
