Centre to Borrow Rs 5.03 Lakh Cr in Second Half of FY22

The share of borrowing under different maturities will be: 2 years - 4 percent, 5 years - 11.9 percent, 10 years - 28.4 percent, 14 year - 17.9 percent, 30 years - 13.9 percent, and 40 years - 15.1 percent. Borrowing under Floating Rate Bonds will be 8.8 percent.



The government will issue another Floating Rate Bond of 7-8 years, in addition to 13-year. Both will be issued on an alternate basis.



Government will continue to carry out switching of securities to smoothen redemptions in coming years.



Weekly borrowing under Treasury Bills in Quarter 3 of FY 2021-22 is expected to be Rs 20,000 crore with net borrowing of (-) Rs 1.04 lakh crore during the quarter. There will be issuance of Rs 10,000 crore under 91 DTBs, Rs 3,000 crore under 182 DTBs, and Rs 7,000 crore under 364 DTBs during the quarter.



To take care of temporary mismatches in government accounts, the RBI has fixed the Ways and Mean Advance (WMA) limit for H2 at Rs 50,000 crore.