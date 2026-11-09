Bengal Police Kill Rape-Murder Accused, Fourth Encounter in Four Months

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A man accused of the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl was shot dead by police near the West Bengal-Bihar border in Uttar Dinajpur district on 9 November 2026. The incident occurred after a four-day search for the accused, who allegedly opened fire on police officers attempting to apprehend him. This marks the fourth police encounter resulting in the death of a rape or murder accused in West Bengal within the past four months.
According to The Indian Express, the accused, Dilip Roy, was identified following a complaint by the victim’s family, who reported the girl missing on 3 November. Her body was discovered two days later in a forested area near the Kulik River. Police located Roy as he attempted to cross into Bihar, and he was fatally injured in retaliatory firing after allegedly shooting at the officers.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, officials stated that Roy fired at the police team during the early hours of the morning, prompting a response in self-defence. He was transported to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead. The victim’s body had been found in a decomposed state, and her family alleged both rape and murder.
Coverage revealed that this is the fourth such encounter since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the state government. Previous incidents include the deaths of Prabhas Mondal in July and Prahlad Das and Samiul Sheikh in October, all accused in cases involving rape or murder. In each case, police cited self-defence, stating the accused attempted to seize weapons or escape custody.
Local residents reportedly expressed support for the police action, but the repeated encounters have reignited debate over the use of lethal force. Reporting indicated that legal experts and former police officials have called for judicial inquiries into each incident to ensure compliance with the law and prevent the normalization of encounter killings.
“It is legally permissible for police to fire in self-defence. However, this incident must also be subjected to a judicial inquiry. Those who commit crimes against women, who rape and kill such a young girl, deserve to be killed, provided it is within the periphery of the law of the land. But encounters should never turn into a tradition, a culture,” retired police officer Salil Bhattacharya stated.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has publicly supported the police, stating that law enforcement has been given a free hand to act in cases of violence against women. Analysis showed that Adhikari contrasted his administration’s approach with that of the previous government, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy for crimes against women and the appointment of a special Public Prosecutor for related cases.
Opposition leaders have demanded transparency and accountability. Further details emerged as Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Ray called for a clear explanation from the state government and an official inquiry into the circumstances of the encounters.
Broader concerns about police encounters and violence have been raised in the context of West Bengal and other states. Recent findings documented by rights groups indicate that West Bengal has seen a rise in police encounters, with three such killings reported in the state between August and October 2026. These incidents are part of a wider national trend of increased police action and scrutiny over the use of force.
“The Raiganj incident is the fourth reported police encounter in West Bengal since the BJP came to power,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying, underscoring the frequency of such events in recent months.
In the aftermath of the latest encounter, judicial review procedures are expected to be initiated. Official statements confirmed that the police action was in response to an immediate threat, but legal experts continue to stress the importance of oversight to ensure adherence to due process and prevent extrajudicial practices.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.