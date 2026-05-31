Muslim Man Accused in Murder Case on Eid Killed In Ghaziabad Police Encounter

Police initially suggested that the altercation stemmed from a dispute over riding a motorcycle, but the victim’s family maintained that Surya was deliberately lured and attacked by a group of seven individuals. The family stated, “He was lured there under false pretext. He was at home when he received a phone call saying, ‘Come over here; let’s celebrate Eid.’ He did not want to go, but they insisted that he come. Consequently, they took him along with them. There were a total of seven people there. All seven of them, armed with knives, jointly attacked him.”