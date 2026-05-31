Muslim Man Accused in Murder Case on Eid Killed In Ghaziabad Police Encounter

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On 31 May 2026, Asad, the main accused in the murder of a 17-year-old Hindu student during Bakrid in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was killed in a police encounter. The victim, Surya Chauhan, had been stabbed during an altercation on Bakrid and succumbed to his injuries on 29 May 2026 while undergoing treatment. Police had launched a search for Asad, who was reportedly at large after the incident.
According to The Siasat Daily, Surya Chauhan was lured to a meeting spot after receiving a phone call on Bakrid. During the meeting, an altercation occurred, and Asad allegedly made a reference to the ritual slaughter of goats before attacking Surya. The victim attempted to escape but was chased and attacked again by multiple assailants armed with knives.
Police initially suggested that the altercation stemmed from a dispute over riding a motorcycle, but the victim’s family maintained that Surya was deliberately lured and attacked by a group of seven individuals. The family stated, “He was lured there under false pretext. He was at home when he received a phone call saying, ‘Come over here; let’s celebrate Eid.’ He did not want to go, but they insisted that he come. Consequently, they took him along with them. There were a total of seven people there. All seven of them, armed with knives, jointly attacked him.”
Following the incident, police registered a case against five individuals and arrested three suspects soon after. Asad, identified as the main accused, remained absconding. A reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for information leading to his arrest as coverage revealed.
On 31 May, police received information that Asad was planning to meet friends in the Khoda Police Station area and intended to escape after collecting money. Police teams set up checkpoints and attempted to intercept Asad and an associate, who arrived on a motorcycle. When police signaled them to stop, Asad and his associate allegedly opened fire on the officers. In the ensuing exchange, Asad was shot and sustained injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. A police constable was also injured during the encounter as further details emerged.
“But instead of stopping, they open fire on the police team. In the retaliatory fire, the police fire in self-defence, in which Asad is shot,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Dhawal Jaiswal stated. “Asad was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. During this exchange of fire, one of our constables was also injured and has been taken to the hospital.”
The police recovered Asad’s motorcycle and a pistol allegedly used in the encounter. Authorities stated that a thorough investigation of the incident was underway and that further legal action would be taken as officials confirmed.
Public protests were held in Ghaziabad following Surya Chauhan’s death, with demands for strict action against the perpetrators. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati both called for the strictest punishment for those responsible. The police have assured continued investigation and legal proceedings in the case as statements indicated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.