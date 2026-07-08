Baruipur Rape-Murder Accused Killed in an Encounter by Bengal Police

As noted in an article by The Indian Express, Sandhya Mondal, mother of accused Prabhas Mondal, stated, “If my son is involved, he should be hanged with the other accused.” She described her son’s recent behaviour as having changed due to negative influences and expressed that she had tried to dissuade him from such associations. Sandhya Mondal works as a domestic help and said she had no knowledge of her son’s actions on the night of the crime.