Baruipur Rape-Murder Accused Killed in an Encounter by Bengal Police

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The body of a 12-year-old girl was recovered from a pond in Baruipur, West Bengal, on 5 July 2026, a day after she was reported missing. Police arrested multiple suspects, including Prabhas Mondal, in connection with the rape and murder. On 8 July 2026, Prabhas Mondal was killed during a police-led crime scene reconstruction, after allegedly attempting to escape and firing at officers. The incident led to heightened tensions and public demonstrations in the area.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, Sandhya Mondal, mother of accused Prabhas Mondal, stated, “If my son is involved, he should be hanged with the other accused.” She described her son’s recent behaviour as having changed due to negative influences and expressed that she had tried to dissuade him from such associations. Sandhya Mondal works as a domestic help and said she had no knowledge of her son’s actions on the night of the crime.
According to The Hindu, preliminary investigations indicated that Prabhas Mondal was seen with the victim in CCTV footage before her disappearance. The post-mortem report suggested sexual assault and death by drowning. Police stated that Mondal was shot during an attempt to escape while being taken to the crime scene for reconstruction, after he allegedly snatched a firearm and fired at officers.
Coverage revealed that the police registered charges of rape, gang rape, murder, destruction of evidence, and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The incident triggered widespread protests, with residents blocking roads and railway lines, and a mob lynching a man later found to be innocent.
Further details from reporting indicated that the accused was taken to Suryapur for crime scene reconstruction when the encounter occurred. Police officials stated that Mondal sustained bullet injuries during the exchange and was declared dead at the hospital. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
“If my son is involved, he should be hanged with the other accused,” said Sandhya Mondal, mother of Prabhas Mondal.
Police actions and the subsequent encounter have drawn scrutiny, with official statements confirming that four individuals were arrested in connection with the case. Authorities reported that Prabhas Mondal was promised money by another accused to lure the victim, and that the investigation is examining all evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements.
Community tensions escalated after the incident, as details emerged about the police encounter and the subsequent public unrest. The area saw significant protests, and prohibitory orders were imposed to prevent further violence. The Chief Minister met with the victim’s family and assured them of justice and support.
Political leaders and law enforcement officials have visited Baruipur, with investigations ongoing into the roles of all accused and the circumstances surrounding the crime and subsequent police actions.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.