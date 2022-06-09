Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India in Sri Lanka ODIs After Mithali Raj's Retirement

It will be the first time since the Women's World Cup that the women's team will be seen in action on an international tour. The Indian team will start their tour on 23 June and the last match of the series will be played on 7 July.

India's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav.