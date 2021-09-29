Balbir Giri to Head Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad After Death of Narendra Giri

At 35, Mahant Balbir Giri is set to become one of the youngest heads of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad.
(Photo: IANS)
Office-bearers of Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani have decided to anoint Balbir Giri, a disciple of Mahant Narendra Giri, as the next chief of Baghambari Math. The position fell vacant following Narendra Giri's death on 20 September.
Balbir Giri would be formally anointed at a coronation ceremony on 5 October.
Balbir Giri has been the most trusted disciple of Narendra Giri for the past 15 years.
He hails from Uttarakhand and had left his family in 2005 to take sannyasa. He was given 'diksha' by Narendra Giri at Haridwar and is presently looking after the Bilkeshwar Mahadev temple in Haridwar.
Sources at the math in Prayagraj said that Balbir and Anand Giri became disciples of Narendra Giri almost at the same time and the two also got along well.
Balbir Giri is also the deputy mahant of Niranjani Akhara.
Balbir Giri spends most of his time at the Bilkeshwar Mahadev temple at Haridwar. He remained away from media eye even after the death of Narendra Giri, though he participated in all the post-death ceremonies of his guru.
Interestingly, when Narendra Giri made his first will on 7 January 2010, he had named Balbir as his successor.
The saints have decided to honour the last wishes of the late mahant.
Narendra Giri's body was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in Baghambari Math on 20 September.
The general secretary of Niranjani Akhara, Mahant Ravindra Puri said,
Ravindra Puri also stated that various senior seers of the 13 akhadas under ABAP ambit, along with officials of the district administration, would be invited for the coronation ceremony on 5 October.
"This coincides with the 'Shodashi' ceremony of Mahant Narendra Giri, a ritual to be performed on the 16th day of the Mahant's death," he added.
Balbir Giri will also be the head mahant of the Bade Hanuman temple of Sangam.
