Balbir Giri to Head Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad After Death of Narendra Giri

Balbir Giri would be formally anointed at a coronation ceremony on 5 October.

Balbir Giri has been the most trusted disciple of Narendra Giri for the past 15 years.

He hails from Uttarakhand and had left his family in 2005 to take sannyasa. He was given 'diksha' by Narendra Giri at Haridwar and is presently looking after the Bilkeshwar Mahadev temple in Haridwar.

Sources at the math in Prayagraj said that Balbir and Anand Giri became disciples of Narendra Giri almost at the same time and the two also got along well.