From Narendra Giri's Protégé to His Rival: Who Is Anand Giri?

Narendra Giri, the chief of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad – one of the largest Hindu monastic bodies of India – allegedly died by suicide on 20 September 2021. Reports of a 13-page-long suicide note accusing his protégé and later rival, Anand Giri, have surfaced since.

The note also reportedly accuses Anand Giri of planning to use a morphed picture to discredit Narendra Giri.

However, this is not the first time that the fallout between late Narendra Giri and his disciple has emerged in public eye; the two were involved in a power struggle for several months.

On Monday, 20 September, Anand Giri was arrested by the UP Police and brought to Prayagraj for interrogation after the alleged suicide. Here's all you need to know about him.