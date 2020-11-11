Bahrain Prime Minister Khalifa Bin Salman Passes Away at 84

IANS

Bahraini Prime Minister Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa died on Wednesday in a hospital in the US, the country’s royal court said. He was 84. | (Photo: Wikipedia/Altered by The Quint)

Breaking News

Official mourning will be held for a week during which flags will be flown at half-mast.