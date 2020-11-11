Several Injured in Bomb Attack at Event in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah

“Several people” were injured after a World War 1 commemoration ceremony in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah was hit by a bomb attack on Wednesday, 11 November, reported DW, citing French officials.
According to the French Foreign ministry, an “IED” went off at a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, where the ceremony was taking place, reported DW.
Further, according to International media report, representatives from several countries had gathered at the spot for the ceremony when the incident took place.
The French foreign ministry, in a statement, reportedly said:
“France strongly condemns this cowardly, unjustifiable attack.”
The exact number and the identity of those injured is not known yet, said DW.
According to Al Jazeera, however, four people have been reported as wounded so far.
An official from Greeze, who requested anonymity, told Al Jazeera:
“There was some sort of a blast at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah. There are four slightly injured, among them one Greek.”
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, yet, according to reports.
According to The Guardian, a stabbing took place on 29 October, in which one guard was wonded at the French consulate in Jeddah.
France, according to media reports, has urged its citizens in the kingdom to remain “on maximum alert” amid heightened tensions after an assailant decapitated a French middle school teacher who showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class.
The blast in Jeddah took place as the French President Emmanuel Macron was attending a World War I Memorial in Paris.
According to The Guardian: “The French president’s support for caricatures as a cornerstone of free speech has riled some Muslims who view the depictions as incitement and a form of hate speech.”
(With inputs from DW, The Guardian and AlJazeera.)
Published: undefined