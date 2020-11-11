Several Injured in Bomb Attack at Event in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah

According to the French Foreign ministry, an “IED” went off at a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah.

“Several people” were injured after a World War 1 commemoration ceremony in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah was hit by a bomb attack on Wednesday, 11 November, reported DW, citing French officials.

Further, according to International media report, representatives from several countries had gathered at the spot for the ceremony when the incident took place.

