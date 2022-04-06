UP ATS Brings Gorakhnath Temple Attack Accused to Lucknow

Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, the accused in the Gorakhnath temple attack case, has been brought to Lucknow to the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) headquarters for further investigations.
Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, the accused in the Gorakhnath temple attack case, has been brought to Lucknow to the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) headquarters for further investigations.
He was subjected to a medical test before leaving Gorakhpur on Wednesday, 6 April morning. His laptop and mobile phone will also be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for investigation, ATS sources said.
Realising the sensitivity of the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government handed over the probe to the ATS.
ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the man who attacked two police personnel at Gorakhnath temple, is a resident of Gorakhpur.
"A terror angle to the incident is being probed," the ADG had said.
An ATS team from UP has also reached Mumbai to investigate the case. The team visited Navi Mumbai where the accused Murtaza used to live earlier with his family. Murtaza did not meet his family members for the last three years.
Notably, the father of the accused has said that his son is mentally unstable and had no plan to commit the offence.
"He had no planning and did this due to his current mental state," Abbasi added.
Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said strict action will be taken based on the investigation.
