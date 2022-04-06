UP ATS Brings Gorakhnath Temple Attack Accused to Lucknow

Realising the sensitivity of the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government handed over the probe to the ATS.

ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the man who attacked two police personnel at Gorakhnath temple, is a resident of Gorakhpur.

"A terror angle to the incident is being probed," the ADG had said.

An ATS team from UP has also reached Mumbai to investigate the case. The team visited Navi Mumbai where the accused Murtaza used to live earlier with his family. Murtaza did not meet his family members for the last three years.

Notably, the father of the accused has said that his son is mentally unstable and had no plan to commit the offence.