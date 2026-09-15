Noida Workers' Protests: Satyam Verma Granted Bail, To Remain in Jail Under NSA

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Journalist Satyam Verma was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on 15 September 2026 in one of the criminal cases registered against him following the Noida workers' protest in April 2026. The bail was granted on the ground of parity with a co-accused who had previously received bail in the same case. Despite this relief, Verma remains in custody due to other pending cases and a separate detention under the National Security Act.
According to Live Law, the bench of Justice Krishan Pahal granted bail to Satyam Verma in Case Crime No. 164 of 2026, registered at a police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The court considered the principle of parity, as co-accused Shiv Kumar had been granted bail on 23 June 2026 in the same matter.
The bail order noted that the co-accused was not named in the FIR, which had been lodged against a mob, and that Shiv Kumar had been in jail since 14 April 2026 as detailed in the proceedings. The court clarified that its decision was based on the nature of the offence, available evidence, and the severity of the alleged acts, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case.
Verma, editor of Mazdoor Bigul Dasta, was arrested in Lucknow on 17 April 2026 in connection with the protest-related cases. He was subsequently detained under the National Security Act on 13 May 2026, alongside student activist Akriti Chaudhary. The court recently quashed Chaudhary’s NSA detention, criticising the process followed by the Noida District Magistrate as coverage revealed.
The Uttar Pradesh Police have alleged that Verma played a significant role in the violence and disorder during the workers’ protest, which included incidents of arson, vehicle burning, and stone pelting. The protest was organised to demand a wage hike and improved working conditions for workers in Noida. Hundreds of workers and several activists were detained following the unrest as reporting indicated.
"I am of the considered view that applicant has made a case for bail. The bail application is allowed," the court stated, emphasising that the order does not reflect any view on the merits of the allegations.
While Verma’s bail in this particular case marks a development, he continues to face detention under the NSA and remains in custody for other criminal cases. The legal process regarding his other cases and the NSA detention is ongoing as further details emerged.
The Noida workers’ protest was part of a broader movement for labour rights, with demands for better wages and working conditions. The authorities responded with police action, including lathi-charge and mass detentions, following reports of violence during the demonstrations as analysis showed.
Farmers and workers in Noida have continued to protest for compensation and land rights, with leaders urging intensified agitation to press their demands. The situation remains dynamic, with ongoing negotiations between protestors and local authorities as coverage revealed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.