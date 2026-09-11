'No Anti-National Mindset': Ex-TISS Student Gets Bail Over GN Saibaba Event

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A magistrate court in Mumbai has granted bail to a former student of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) who was arrested for allegedly participating in a 2025 campus gathering commemorating the death anniversary of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba. The student was taken into custody on 7 August 2026, following the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea by the sessions court. The court directed his release on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh, with conditions including weekly attendance before the Mumbai crime branch until the chargesheet is filed.
According to The Indian Express, the magistrate observed that there was no prima facie material to connect the accused with a Maoist or anti-national mindset. The court noted that the investigating officer had sufficient time to probe the allegations and activities of the accused, but found no incriminating evidence beyond suspicion.
As highlighted by Bar and Bench, the prosecution alleged that the former student, along with others, raised slogans seeking the release of former Jawaharlal Nehru University students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam during the event. The police also claimed that one of the accused had downloaded objectionable books and suggested possible links to Maoist organisations in Bangladesh.
The court, however, determined that the literature found with the accused was not banned and did not constitute anti-national activity as coverage revealed. The magistrate stated, “Prima facie (there is) no material to connect the accused with the mindset of Maoist. Merely because of finding of PDF books the inference of connection with the mindset of Maoist cannot be drawn.”
In its order, the court emphasised that keeping the accused, a young offender, behind bars would not be just when there was no incriminating material except suspicion as analysis showed. The judge further remarked that consideration of bail was necessary for maintaining the student’s career in the absence of substantive evidence.
“However, prima facie there is no material against the accused to connect him against the unity of nation and the consideration of bail to the young offender is necessary for maintaining his career and when there was no incriminating material except suspicion and hence, keeping the accused behind bars would not be just,” the court stated.
The first information report in the case named nine individuals, alleging that a group of 10-12 students paid homage to Saibaba at the Deonar campus without permission between 7:30 and 8:30 pm. The court also took note that interim protection from arrest had previously been granted to another student involved in the same case as details emerged.
Lawyer Vijay Hiremath, representing the accused, argued that the literature in question was not proscribed and that mere possession did not amount to anti-national activity. The court accepted this argument, finding no evidence to support the prosecution’s claims of links to banned organisations or activities against the nation following reports.
“Merely because of finding of pdf books (on Maoism), the inference of connection with the mind set of maoist can not be draw,” the court ruled.
The court’s decision to grant bail was based on the absence of material evidence linking the accused to any anti-national or Maoist activity, and the need to avoid undue harm to the student’s future in the absence of concrete proof as reporting indicated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.