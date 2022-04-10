Actor Dileep Case: Police Summons Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan for Interrogation

Malyalam actor Dileep's wife, actor Kavya Madhavan, has been served summons by the Kerala crime branch to be present for questioning under the ongoing investigation on Monday at the police club in Aluva, Ernakulam.

Dileep has been accused of masterminding the abduction and sexual assault of a fellow actor in 2017 and of conspiring to kill the investigating officers in the case. He was arrested but is currently out on bail.

There are ten accused in the abduction-assault case, seven of whom have been arrested.