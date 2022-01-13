Kerala Actor Assault Case: Crime Branch Conducts Raid at Actor Dileep’s House

A 20-member Crime Branch team led by Superintendent of Police Mohanachandran conducted the raid at Dileep’s house, named ‘Padmasarovaram’. This is the house where Balachandrakumar alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched to attack police officers who investigated the assault case.

Following Balachandrakumar’s allegations, an FIR was registered against Dileep last week by the Crime Branch. The raids on Dileep’s house are in connection with this FIR. The police are also investigating if Dileep has visuals of the sexual assault of the actor.

According to Malayalam channels, the gate was locked when officials arrived. Although police officers entered after jumping over the compound wall, Dileep’s sister arrived later and opened the gates for them. SP Mohanachandran told the media that Dileep was at home, but no questioning happened.

Raids were also conducted at Dileep’s brother Anoop’s house in Aluva by a 12-member police team. Anoop too is an accused in the new FIR filed by the police. Though police reached the office of Dileep’s production house called Grand Production, it was closed. The police warned that they will enter the officer forcibly. Around 2.15 pm, the office was opened by employees and the raid started.

(Published in arrangement with The News Minute)