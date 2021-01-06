A Total of 71 People Detected with New UK Mutant Strain in India

The central government on Wednesday, 6 January, said that a total of 71 persons have been detected with the new 'more transmissible' UK coronavirus mutant strain. They are kept in physical isolation in health facilities.

According to the Health Ministry, all these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated health care facilities by respective state governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine.

"Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on," the ministry said.