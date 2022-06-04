28-Year-Old Beaten, Stabbed to Death in Full Public View in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar

Delhi Police.
(Photo: IANS)
Narender, a 28-year-old man also known as 'Bunti', was allegedly beaten to death in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar on Friday, 3 June 2022. The police said that a PCR call was received about a body with blade injuries.
Bunti was then rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital in Jahangirpuri. He was then referred to another hospital where he was declared brought dead.
In a fight over money, the accused brothers, 22-year-old Rahul and Rohit Kali, allegedly murdered Bunti. The police say that Bunti's repeated demands to borrow money for his drug addiction from Rahul and Rohit led to this assault.
According to the police, Rahul stabbed Bunti with a blade and slammed his head with a brick in an act of rage, in a lane near the temple in Azadpur village. In a statement the police said:
The police have arrested Rahul while Rohit is still on the run. Efforts are underway to also arrest the later.
An FIR has been registered under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Adarsh Nagar police station and the case is under further investigation.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)