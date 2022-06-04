28-Year-Old Beaten, Stabbed to Death in Full Public View in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar

Narender, a 28-year-old man also known as 'Bunti', was allegedly beaten to death in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar on Friday, 3 June 2022. The police said that a PCR call was received about a body with blade injuries.

Bunti was then rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital in Jahangirpuri. He was then referred to another hospital where he was declared brought dead.