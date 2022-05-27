10-Year-Old Kerala Boy Who Shouted 'Provocative' Slogans Identified

Kerala Police.
The Kerala Police, which had arrested two activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly using a 10-year-old boy to lead a rally where provocative slogans against non-Muslims were reportedly raised, identified the child in question on Thursday, 26 May.
The incident occurred on Saturday at a PFI rally held in Alappuzha.
After the video of the boy leading the sloganeering went viral, the police initiated action, with even the Kerala High Court taking up the issue.
The boy's father has also been identified and is a known PFI activist. He had taken part in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.
Anzar, who hails from the Kottayam district, is in police custody and so is one of the main organisers of the rally at Alappuzha.
Meanwhile, according to the police, more people will be taken into custody and it is likely to include the guardians of the child.
The police have registered a case against the organisers of the rally for promoting rivalry and hatred among communities.
The PFI, meanwhile, said the slogans were against "Hindutva fascists" and not against Hindus or Christians.
