EC Issues Notices to AAP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Over Comments Against PM Modi

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday, 11 November, issued show-cause notices to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over their comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Reason behind the notices: While the EC's notice against the AAP was over alleged "disparaging remarks" the party made against Modi on social media, the notice against Vadra was over alleged "unverified" statements.
The statement in question is said to be regarding a claim made by Vadra over the privatisation of public sector undertakings by the Centre.
