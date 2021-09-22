Assam, Nagaland CMs Hold Meeting With Naga Group NSCN(IM) in Dimapur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio held a meeting with Thuingaleng Muivah, the chief negotiator of NSCN(IM), which is the largest armed Naga group, at Dimapur on Tuesday, 21 September, PTI quoted a government official as saying.

Though the NSCN(IM) had started negotiations with the Centre in 1997, this was the first time they held talks with political leaders. The Centre and NSCN(IM) had resumed talks on Monday to find a solution to the Naga political issue, reported PTI.

“We have never had talks with political leaders ... But we have to if they are assigned by the central government”, NSCN(IM) leader R Raising had said on Monday after Muivah’s met AK Mishra, the Centre’s interlocutor, at Dimapur, reported PTI.

Nagaland minister Neiba Kronu confirmed Tuesday’s meeting.