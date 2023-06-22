Kejriwal Accuses LG VK Saxena of Shifting Blame, Labels Him An ‘Outsider’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to share his reply to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena's letter about Delhi's law and order situation, accusing Saxena of passing the buck instead of solving the problem at hand.



Kejriwal went on to call the LG an "outsider" who was unaware of the ground reality. He also maintained that Saxena has a tendency to take credit for the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) work.

He further said that it was "easy to term an extremely serious issue directly concerning the safety of lives and properties of over two crore residents of Delhi as being "politicised," but the LG's response failed to offer even a single effective step being considered by the political bosses of Delhi Police – the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi – to assure the residents of Delhi of their safety.

The Delhi CM drew attention to the Delhi Police's lack of manpower, claiming that they were working at 35 percent to 40 percent of their sanctioned strength.