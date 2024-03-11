Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann Kickstart AAP's Lok Sabha Campaign in Kurukshetra

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, launched the AAP's poll campaign for Haryana's Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat in Haryana on Sunday, 10 March.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal urged people in Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency to vote for his party candidate, Sushil Gupta.