Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann Launch AAP's Delhi Lok Sabha Poll Campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party launches their Lok Sabha Poll Campaign in Delhi.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, launched the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Delhi on Friday, 8 March, promoting the slogan 'Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal to Dilli hogi aur khush haal' ahead of the April-May general elections.
The campaign was launched with the support of party leaders and workers at the AAP headquarters.
In his address, Delhi CM Kejriwal said, "Today, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Lok Sabha campaign is getting launched. Our launch slogan is 'sansad main bhi kejriwal tabhi dilli hogi aur khush hal'. Over 12 years ago, AAP was formed and 10–11 years ago, Delhi people trusted us and made our government. I’ve always said that I’m obliged to Delhi people who gave me such a big responsibility."
"The pamphlet we launched today will be distributed to all the households in Delhi by our party workers, which mentions all the work done by us. But when I was doing all the work, the BJP-led centre and the Lieutenant Governor tried to stop it. Why? Because Delhi people made a normal man like me the Delhi Chief Minister three times," said Kejriwal.
Kejriwal criticised the BJP-led central government for demolishing mohalla clinics in the city. He alleged that the government cut the electricity and medicine for mohalla clinics, halted the door-to-door ration delivery scheme, and the farishtey scheme.
"Our party workers will come to all the households in Delhi and make rounds to appeal and request your votes," said Kejriwal.
Punjab Chief Minister Mann predicted a 13-0 Lok Sabha result for AAP in the state in the upcoming elections, accusing the Centre of obstructing the Kejriwal government's work in Delhi and withholding Punjab's funds.
The AAP will contest the general election with the Congress under the INDIA alliance, with a seat-sharing arrangement in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana.
The AAP will contest four of the seven Delhi seats while Congress will contest the remaining three. However, in Punjab, both parties will contest the Lok Sabha polls independently.
