Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann Launch AAP's Delhi Lok Sabha Poll Campaign

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, launched the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Delhi on Friday, 8 March, promoting the slogan 'Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal to Dilli hogi aur khush haal' ahead of the April-May general elections.

The campaign was launched with the support of party leaders and workers at the AAP headquarters.

In his address, Delhi CM Kejriwal said, "Today, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Lok Sabha campaign is getting launched. Our launch slogan is 'sansad main bhi kejriwal tabhi dilli hogi aur khush hal'. Over 12 years ago, AAP was formed and 10–11 years ago, Delhi people trusted us and made our government. I’ve always said that I’m obliged to Delhi people who gave me such a big responsibility."