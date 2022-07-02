Delhi Police Say Zubair ‘Destroyed Evidence’, but Is Formatting Phone a Crime?

The Quint’s Legal Editor, Vakasha Sachdev, however, said, “A person can't be told to keep all their data at all times just because the police might want to look at something in the future. Until and unless the police can point to a specific file which was relevant evidence to a specific crime, they cannot just term formatting of a phone as destruction of evidence."

He added, "With regard to the original offences Zubair has been booked under, the formatting of his phone would in any case be irrelevant, as the original tweet, or even other tweets, have not been denied by him, and can be viewed on any device.”