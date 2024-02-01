AAP Leader Swati Maliwal Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha MP From Delhi

"When I was taking the oath, I felt so emotional, as I felt that I was not taking the oath alone but was taking it with all the women in our country who have fought against injustice," said Swati after taking the oath.

"I also felt that this oath is dedicated to all the women who have dared to dream big and work hard to make them happen. I am an activist and will always remain an activist. I will continue to raise the issues of the poor and downtrodden in Parliament," she added.