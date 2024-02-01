AAP Leader Swati Maliwal Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha MP From Delhi

DCW chief Swati Maliwal.
(Photo: PTI)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Swati Maliwal took the oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 31 January, from Delhi.
She thanked AAP Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for entrusting her with the duty.
Further, on her expectation of the Union Budget 2024, Swati said, "I would like to see what's in the budget for the safety and empowerment of women, because many schemes are just inconsequential rebranded versions with slogans like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao."
"When I was taking the oath, I felt so emotional, as I felt that I was not taking the oath alone but was taking it with all the women in our country who have fought against injustice," said Swati after taking the oath.
"I also felt that this oath is dedicated to all the women who have dared to dream big and work hard to make them happen. I am an activist and will always remain an activist. I will continue to raise the issues of the poor and downtrodden in Parliament," she added.
(With IANS Inputs)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)