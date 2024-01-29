'AAP Will Contest Haryana Assembly Elections Alone': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

'AAP Will Contest Haryana Assembly Election Alone': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
(Photo Courtesy: X/@AamAadmiParty)
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressed the 'Badlaav Jan Sabha' in Jind, Haryana on Sunday ,28 January, urging the public to change the state's government. He emphasised the AAP's merit in governing and pledged to provide 24 hours of free electricity from their successes in Delhi and Punjab.
Arvind Kejriwal emphasised the party's vision to improve education, healthcare, and eradicate corruption. He criticised attempts to imprison him and the treatment of him as a terrorist. He argued that inflation propagated by those in power is the real threat. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Bhagwant Mann also addressed the public at the event.
"In Haryana, the AAP has 1.5 lakh office bearers, and this has happened only in 6 months. Today, the people of Haryana are distressed by all the parties. In 75 years, they have experienced all these parties, and all of them have done nothing except fill their home treasury. The next 7 generations of these parties won't have to do anything to lead a comfortable life. Today, the common people believe in only one party, i.e., the AAP,” said Delhi CM Kejriwal.
“Since I entered politics, the BJP has been after us. Today, they have jailed most leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party. In 2015, our government was formed in Delhi, and we improved schools, hospitals, roads, electricity, and water. They don't work because these are the tasks they cannot accomplish," said Kejriwal.
"I have five demands, which are the demands of 140 crore people in this country. Fulfil these five demands, and I will quit politics. I didn't come into politics for power and money; I didn't come to become a minister or chief minister," said Kejriwal.
The five demands of Kejriwal are an equal education system for all, improved government hospitals, providing free and quality healthcare, reducing inflation across the country, employment for every youth, and 24-hour free electricity for all.
The AAP national convenor stated that he entered politics for service, not money or power. He stated that they govern Delhi and Punjab based on the 'Ram Rajya' concept.
Arvind Kejriwal criticised the country's high electricity prices, saying that they have increased rates without providing improvements. He also highlighted the high costs of petrol and diesel, education, medicine, and toll booths. He argued that these arrangements have led to inflation in the country, highlighting the need for better governance and coordination in various sectors.
“For the Lok Sabha elections, an INDIA Alliance has been formed. Whatever agreement is reached in the INDIA Alliance, we will contest elections accordingly. However, the Aam Aadmi Party will contest the Haryana Assembly election alone. We will contest all 90 seats. In the Haryana Assembly elections, we will fight to form a government with a full majority. My appeal is to give a massive victory to the Aam Aadmi Party in the elections and also form our government in Haryana. Together with the people of Haryana, we will improve the state and make it the number one state in the country,” added Kejriwal.
