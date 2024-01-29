'AAP Will Contest Haryana Assembly Elections Alone': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

“For the Lok Sabha elections, an INDIA Alliance has been formed. Whatever agreement is reached in the INDIA Alliance, we will contest elections accordingly. However, the Aam Aadmi Party will contest the Haryana Assembly election alone. We will contest all 90 seats. In the Haryana Assembly elections, we will fight to form a government with a full majority. My appeal is to give a massive victory to the Aam Aadmi Party in the elections and also form our government in Haryana. Together with the people of Haryana, we will improve the state and make it the number one state in the country,” added Kejriwal.