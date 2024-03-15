AAP Withdraws Guwahati Candidate To Support United Opposition Forum

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Assam unit withdrew its candidate from the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, 15 March, for opposition unity, to defeat the ruling BJP nominee.

In the party's post on X (formally Twitter), they said, "AAP withdraws its candidate from Assam's Guwahati Lok Sabha seat so that anti-BJP votes do not split. AAP appeals to Congress to reciprocate and withdraw their candidature from these two seats, or it would mean that Congress wants the BJP to win these two seats."