Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hands Recruitment Letters To 461 Youth

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann handed over recruitment letters to 461 youth on the occasion of Guru Nanak Gurpurab on Wednesday, 17 January.
CM Mann addressed the gathering at Municipal Bhawan to give job letters. He emphasised the teachings of the great Sikh guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh, to fight against tyranny, injustice, and oppression. He urged everyone to pledge sincerity, dedication, and commitment to serve the people and contribute to the state's progress.
The chief minister said that the Sadak Surakhya Force will serve the people on Republic Day and is currently undergoing training in Kapurthala. The specialised force strives to reduce fatalities and improve the movement of traffic.
Mann also expressed immense pride and satisfaction over the selection of over 40,000 youth on a merit basis to date. He envisioned new recruits utilising their skills to assist the underprivileged and help ensure justice for them.
"The newly recruited youth should ensure the maximum welfare of the public so that every section of society benefits from it," said CM Mann.
"Today appointment letters are being given to newly recruited Head Constables in the Investigation Cadre. This is the first time in the history of the Punjab Police that head constables are being recruited directly," added the Punjab CM.
He stated that the induction of head constables in the Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBoI) wing will enhance the quality of investigations and the conviction rate.
"In order to provide employment opportunities to the youth of Punjab, the state government is carrying out regular recruitment drives in various departments," said Bhagwant Mann.
Further, the Punjab CM announced the appointment of 200 newly recruited civilian support staff in the Investigation Cadre, including legal officers, assistant legal officers, financial officers, assistant financial officers, and forensic officers. Additionally, 245 new sub-inspectors have been recruited for the first time in the Punjab Bureau of Investigation wing, currently undergoing training at the Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur.
