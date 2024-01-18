Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hands Recruitment Letters To 461 Youth

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann handed over recruitment letters to 461 youth on the occasion of Guru Nanak Gurpurab on Wednesday, 17 January.

CM Mann addressed the gathering at Municipal Bhawan to give job letters. He emphasised the teachings of the great Sikh guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh, to fight against tyranny, injustice, and oppression. He urged everyone to pledge sincerity, dedication, and commitment to serve the people and contribute to the state's progress.