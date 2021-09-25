Delhi's Famous Khandani Pakodewala Satisfying Cravings for 60 Years

Established in 1962, the legendary Khandani Pakodewala shop offers a gazillion varieties of pakodas. The price ranges from Rs 5 to Rs 15.

The eatery is located in south Delhi's Rajmata Scindia Marg, not far from the famous Sarojini Nagar market. It's a hole in the wall establishment, which hasn't changed much, despite enjoying immense popularity.