This Cafe in Kolkata is Entirely Run by HIV Positive People

A cafe that spreads awareness about HIV people.
(Photo: The Quint/Chetan Bhakuni)
It is with this motto in mind that child rights activist, Dr Kallol Ghosh started Cafe Positive, a cafe tucked in the bylanes of Ballygunge, Kolkata and is run entirely by HIV positive young adults.
The objective of the cafe? To bust myths, superstitions, spread awareness and change the perspective of people towards HIV positive patients.
The cafe is also a chance for these young adults to lead a normal life and be a part of the regular society, which has often ostracised them. This not only makes them feel wanted, but also reinstates confidence in them to venture out into the world.
Ghosh adds that this is the inclusion that he wanted to bring about. He says that HIV positive children are 'innocent victims' without parents, and it is his responsibility to rehabilitate them in 'our beautiful society'.
Also, let's not forget the lip-smacking food and coffee served at the cafe. You can get a wide range of snacks—from sandwiches to burgers, along with a a diverse range of teas and coffees to go with. They also serve main course meals including delicious rice bowls.